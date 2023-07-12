I see Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue took a spin to Carlow on Tuesday evening for a talk at a farm not 10 minutes from where Fine Gael hosted a similar farmer meeting two weeks ago.

The Carlow farmer vote must be a hot commodity as it seems Minister McConalogue was not prepared to let Fine Gael poster boy Minister Simon Harris’ agricultural plámásing go unmatched for too long.

More notable was McConalogue’s choice of farm, in prime tillage-going-solar country at the former Ploughing grounds, although I heard a number of farmers got lost after the EirCode on the Carlow event posters sent them to Clonroche…Co Wexford.