I was amused with Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue’s comments at the National Ploughing Championships on the cost of rolling out all of the schemes sought on the farming leaders’ Budget 2024 wishlist.

The minister quipped that bankrolling all of these scheme demands and funding proposals “would amount to the total amount of new spending in this budget”.

That’s quite the spend to split between the calls for flat-rate tillage payments, €300/suckler cow and more grants for investment.

And that’s before we consider a few pound for dairy processors with supplies will be hit by the derogation cut.

The Dealer awaits Budget 2024 with bated breath. And a growing overdraft.