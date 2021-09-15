The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue. \ Clive Wasson

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue will begin his Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) consultation tour in Castleisland Mart, Co Kerry, on Thursday 16 September at 7pm. He will then speak at Fermoy Mart on Friday at 4.30pm.

The minister plans to visit every county to meet with farmers and hear directly from farmers as part of the CAP consultation process. Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan must be submitted to the EU before 1 January 2022 in order to have the new CAP in place for January 2023.

“This is farmers’ CAP and I want to hear from farmers in every county.

“While time is tight, there is still time for farmers to have their voices heard in this hugely historic CAP negotiation. ”