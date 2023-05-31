The State’s failure to compensate ash growers for ash dieback risked impacting future planting levels, farm groups have warned.

The State’s refusal to pay compensation for losses incurred due to ash dieback has inflicted serious reputational damage on the forestry sector and risked future plantings, farm and forestry leaders have claimed.

Last week Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue ruled out paying compensation to ash growers for income losses suffered due to ash dieback, citing EU state aid rules.

Minister McConalogue said state aid rules were “explicit” that any supports could “not facilitate compensation for loss, including income”.

However, this position has been totally rejected by a number of farmer and forestry representatives who claimed there was an absence of consistency in the State’s approach to disease outbreaks in the forestry sector compared to disease outbreaks in livestock operations.

Asset value

Simon White of the Limerick Tipperary Woodland Owners pointed out that ash dieback has primarily affected the asset value of forestry owners, and there were obvious examples under EU law of compensation being paid to farmers for asset losses.

“There was no discussion or debate when mink farmers were fully compensated recently and the TB compensation rates have been freely increased without reluctance,” White said.

The private forestry body Social Economic Environmental Forestry Association of Ireland (SEEFA) warned that the State’s failure to compensate ash growers risked affecting future planting levels.

“This is a major own-goal by Government if they are serious about reaching future planting targets,” SEEFA stated.

Furious

IFA’s Jason Fleming said farmers affected by ash dieback were furious with Minister McConalogue.

“The minister’s rejection of compensation for those affected by ash dieback sends a strong message to farmers about the level of support they can expect from the Government and puts a big question mark on the future of the farm forestry sector,” Fleming said.