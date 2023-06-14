Minister McConalogue has a new adviser to help him avoid potholes and pitfalls in policy and the press.

Kilkenny woman Amii McKeever is well known to readers of this publication as the (now former) editor of Irish Country Living.

McKeever, whose career trajectory also featured notable stints in the IFA and Glanbia, has taken up the role left vacant by Patrick Donohoe’s return to Lakeland. Well regarded for her up-front advocacy for women in farming and agribusiness, McKeever’s new role with the Minister will be more behind the scenes.