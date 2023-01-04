Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue is to address farmers at an IFA ‘Farming and Climate’ summit to be held on Tuesday, 10 January in Thomond Park, Limerick.

The event, to look at how the farm sector can address its climate challenges, will also hear from Teagasc and Bord Bia experts.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said the summit’s purpose is to bring farmers together with decision makers as policies on emissions, re-wetting, nature restoration and pesticides come down the tracks.

“While we now have a Climate Action Plan set out by the Government, there are huge details to be worked out, including what funding the Government intends to provide to help farmers adopt new measures,” he said.

The Tipperary farmer said IFA recognises the climate challenge and that its members are “keen to play their part”.