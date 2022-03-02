The Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue is attending an extraordinary informal meeting of European Union (EU) agriculture ministers on Wednesday 2 March to discuss the situation in Ukraine and the potential consequences of the conflict for the European agri-food sector.

The minister told RTÉ Radio One today that it was an “emergency meeting”.

“It is obviously very important that we come together to consider the issues that are emerging as a result of the war in the Ukraine at the moment,” Minister McConalogue said.

The minister also said in a statement that the Irish Government has been clear in its outright condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“We are at the forefront of efforts across the United Nations to bring an end to this conflict and to hold Russia accountable, and we are fully supportive of EU sanctions on Russia.

“We are also mindful of the terrible toll being inflicted on Ukrainian citizens, and have called on Russia to withdraw its forces and uphold international humanitarian and human rights law.

“We have also called for safe and unhindered access of humanitarian assistance,” he said.

Minister McConalogue added that the intention of the meeting is to share initial information and forecasts on the current and likely future impact of the conflict on agri-food supply chains and prices.

They will also identify issues that will need to be carefully monitored, and to identify actions that may need to be considered both internally within the EU and in the context of wider international co-operation, he added.

“We must also be cognisant of the wider priorities, and the balance that we have to strike, the need to uphold democratic principles, the rule of law and human rights, the need to acknowledge that we in the EU will have to bear some pain in adhering to these principles, and the need to maintain food security in its widest sense, including for the people of Ukraine,” he said.

Farm incomes

When asked if farm incomes may be eroded the minister said that if input costs keep rising margins will “certainly” be impacted.

He said that the pig and poultry sectors are under particular financial pressure, however he added that all agri-food sectors will be monitored.

“We are working with countries at European level to try and support the agri-food sector and that we are addressing any challenges that we identify today,” he said.