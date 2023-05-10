With the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) application deadline fast approaching, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue is urging farmers to submit their applications as soon as possible. The deadline of midnight on Monday, 29 May, is also the deadline for related submissions for a range of other schemes, including Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers and Transfer of Entitlements.

The Department has been helping farmers to make their applications in recent weeks through its in-person BISS clinics at locations around the country.

The Department has planned further BISS clinics through the month of May.

The current BISS clinics are operating as follows;

Tuesday 16 May, Cavan, Co Cavan, Department Office 11am-6pm

Wednesday 17 May, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, Department Office 11am-6pm

Thursday 18 May, Tuam, Co Galway, Ard Rí House Hotel 11am-6pm

Tuesday 23 May, Mitchelstown, Co Cork, Firgrove Hotel 11am-6pm

Wednesday 24 May, Nenagh, Co Tipperary, Abbey Court Hotel 11am-6pm

Thursday 25 May, Kilkenny, Co Kilkenny, Spring Hill Court Hotel 11am-6pm

Applications can be submitted online. / Ramona Farrelly

Farmers can also contact the Direct Payments Helpdesk on 057-8674422 for assistance with their application.