Minister Charlie McConalogue says he and his Department of Agriculture colleagues Minister Pippa Hackett and Minister Martin Heydon work well together.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said he “wouldn’t agree” with comments welcoming an increase in part-time farmers made by Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett.

He said: “All I can say is I wouldn’t agree first of all and I also think that’s not Minister Hackett’s track record either or the Government’s.

“For all of us in politics, there’s such a focus on how we say something and you know, the context of how we say something.”

He said the work carried out by Government over the last two years has been “about supporting and respecting the work that all farmers do whether they’re full-time or part-time”.

Payments

On Wednesday, Minister Pippa Hackett told a meeting of the Seanad that the levelling of CAP payments may see more part-time farmers in future, to which she said should be welcomed, encouraged and supported.

The comments received criticism from many farmers, with the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) describing them as “astonishing”.

IFA deputy president Brian Rushe said: “The reality is that many farmers are forced to work off-farm because of the drop in their incomes arising from reduced direct payments.”

Minister McConalogue made his comments in response to the criticism of Minister Hackett during an interview with the Irish Farmers Journal on Thursday.

Viability

He said that he and his colleagues in the Department of Agriculture are working to “support the viability of farms, to support full-time farming and to support those who are farming part-time”.

“We want to ensure that there is the capacity there for as many farm families as possible to be full-time.

“That’s the track record of the Government. That’s also the track record of Minister Hackett, working with myself and Minister [Martin] Heydon. That would certainly be our performance and mission going forward.”

Working well

When asked if he felt Minister Hackett, as a Green Party Minister, gets an even proportion of the criticism from farmers on agricultural policy and its impact, Minister McConalogue said: “We’re one of the few departments that is represented by all three parties in Government and I think that is tremendously important for such a key, core department.”

“We work very well together, very well in collaboration and very well in backing family farms and agriculture.”

