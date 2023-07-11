The new 67-Series bridges the gap between the outgoing 65-Series and 70-Series.

The Kverneland Group Ireland put on a significant display of McConnel equipment at this year’s show to celebrate its 30th anniversary as the official Irish importer and distributor of the brand.

One of the newest arrivals on the stand was the Power Arm 6067 from the new 67-Series, which has been launched as the successor of the 65-Series, bridging the gap between it and the 70-Series.

The 67-Series features a 70hp hydraulic system and five arm options from 5.5m to 7m reach.

Two fixed booms (5.5m and 6m), two telescopic (6.5m and 7m) and one variable forward-reach version (6m) are available.

Kverneland Group Ireland put on a significant display of machines as part of the 30th anniversary as Irish importer.

Three different control options are available – Motion, Evolution and Revolution.

Updates

The main updates have been cosmetic, including new graphics, LED lights and a restyled hydraulic tank that incorporates a two-piece rear guard for maintenance purposes.

As part of the 30th anniversary, Kverneland Group Ireland will supply all machines sold in 2024 with a limited edition livery.

The top cover is now made from plastic and has been designed to minimise material buildup.

