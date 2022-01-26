The AB30 Agribuggy is fitted with a 3,000l spray tank.

The latest McConnel Agribuggy2 AB30 self-propelled sprayer has been heavily redesigned.

It features a new Stage V compliant engine, heavier-duty drivetrain and a larger 3,000l spray tank.

The AB30 is powered by a 3.8l 148hp Cummins turbo-charged engine delivering 600Nm of torque at lower engine rpm and is cooled with a new cooling pack and a reversible fan.

The 110l fuel tank is said to last for more than a full day’s spraying with 70l the daily consumption quoted.

A new digital sight gauge with LED display for tank contents and remote PTO control has been added to improve both convenience and accuracy.

The mechanical drivetrain consists of larger OMSI axles and all-wheel drive via mechanical gearbox and differentials, which further provide the added safety of engine braking.

Ground clearance is said to be 750mm on large diameter row crop wheels. Ground pressure is said to be as low as 8psi with a fully filled tank.

Inside the cab, instrument layout has been improved and now includes a 7in full colour display.

A category IV filtration system, cruise control and additional 4ws features, which allow manual control over the rear axle on slopes, have been added.

The AB30 features a mechanical drivetrain fitted with OMSI axles.

Other upgrades include a hydraulic powered braking system and load-sensing hydraulics for greater performance at lower engine rpm.

The AB30 comes fitted with a 3,000l sprayer demount with internal baffles for added strength and to prevent surges.

Pressure recirculation remains a standard feature of the Aluminium Pommier 12/24m booms.