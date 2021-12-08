“The big takeaway from today is that there’s huge concern among farm families about a number of issues,” Pat McCormack told the Irish Farmers Journal after the ICMSA agm.

“The challenges that are out there, whether it’s extended soiled water storage and slurry storage facilities on-farm, that was expressed clearly to Minister McConalogue.

“There’s a lot of disquiet that dairy equipment has not been confirmed for the TAMS in the next CAP. We believe that the dairy calf-to-beef scheme is underfunded.

“Our members were hoping that milk recording and perhaps existing hedgerow management would be part of the eco-scheme options. Unfortunately, they haven’t crossed the line at this point, but it’s never too late for the minister to reassess that scenario,” McCormack said.

Inputs are at two times the cost of 2021 for next year

“Live exports are a huge issue, we depend greatly on Friesian bull calves going in the springtime. Hopefully, they will be in a position to go in 2022.

“Inputs are at two times the cost of 2021 for next year. Hopefully, farmers can reduce fertiliser usage with the silage that’s in hand, but costs will obviously impact on margin,” he concluded.