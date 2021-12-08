The new CAP strategic plan must set out a stronger definition of an active farmer and give priority access to the agri-environment scheme for commercial operators, the ICMSA has claimed.
These issues are among a number highlighted by the dairy farmer group in its final position paper on the CAP plan which was submitted on Wednesday.
Commenting on the latest round of “so-called consultations” on the CAP strategic plan, ICMSA president Pat McCormack said there had been little positive change from a farmer viewpoint, apart from the improvements in the eco-scheme options.
Losses
“The reality for farmers is that many are facing significant losses under convergence and this has not been addressed up to now,” McCormack said.
In terms of specifics, ICMSA has called for:
“The current proposals under the CAP strategic plan do not address the losses suffered by farmers and remain anti-commercial farming,” McCormack said.
“Farmers need to see a strong signal in the final plan that Minister McConalogue understands this and makes appropriate adjustments to reflect our concerns,” he added.
