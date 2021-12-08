The new CAP strategic plan must set out a stronger definition of an active farmer and give priority access to the agri-environment scheme for commercial operators, the ICMSA has claimed.

These issues are among a number highlighted by the dairy farmer group in its final position paper on the CAP plan which was submitted on Wednesday.

Commenting on the latest round of “so-called consultations” on the CAP strategic plan, ICMSA president Pat McCormack said there had been little positive change from a farmer viewpoint, apart from the improvements in the eco-scheme options.

Losses

“The reality for farmers is that many are facing significant losses under convergence and this has not been addressed up to now,” McCormack said.

In terms of specifics, ICMSA has called for:

Milk recording to be included as an eco-scheme option and greater clarity on some of the proposed new measures.

A stronger definition of an active farmer and that the issue of armchair farmers is properly addressed.

The agri-environment scheme to be structured to provide options for commercial family farms and these would be a priority group in the scheme.

Dairy equipment to be included under the new on-farm investment scheme with no preconditions and that the base grant rate would be 60%, with top-ups for young and female farmers.

Funding for the dairy calf scheme to be substantially increased to provide a real incentive for farmers involved in dairy beef production.

“The current proposals under the CAP strategic plan do not address the losses suffered by farmers and remain anti-commercial farming,” McCormack said.

“Farmers need to see a strong signal in the final plan that Minister McConalogue understands this and makes appropriate adjustments to reflect our concerns,” he added.