Earlier this year, McCormick took the wraps off its new X6.4 range of tractors. The range features three models (X6.413, X6.414 and X6.415), with the flagship offering making its Irish debut at the Ploughing. Powered by a 4.5l, 16-valve, four-cylinder FPT engine, the range tops out at 155hp.

Argo’s in-house-designed P6-Drive transmission features six powershift gears with four ranges to offer 24+24 ratios, which rise to 40+40 when a creeper is fitted. According to the manufacturer, the powertrain and transmission layout allows for a wheelbase of 2,560mm.

The maximum rear wheel size is 650/60R38 and maximum permitted weight is up to 9.5t. Fitted with a four-speed PTO, the front hitch can lift up to 2.5t and the electronic rear lifting system up to 7.2t.

The closed-centre hydraulic system features a 123l/min pump capable of handling up to seven spool valves. Up to 14 LED lights are available, eight of which are incorporated in the roof.

The cab features mechanical suspension which can be combined with a suspended front axle. Inside, a 12in touchscreen monitor comes alongside an all-in-one multifunction joystick. It has a list price of €127,000 plus VAT.