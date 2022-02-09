Powered by a 4.5l, 16-valve, four-cylinder FPT engine, the range tops out at 155hp.

McCormick has recently taken the wraps off its new X6.4 range of tractors.

Stage V compliant, the range features three models – X6.413, X6.414 and X6.415.

Powered by a 4.5l, 16-valve, four-cylinder FPT engine, the range tops out at 155hp.

The powertrain and transmission layout allows for a wheelbase of 2,560mm.

The P6-Drive transmission with six powershift gears and four ranges offers 24 + 24 ratios, which rise to 40 + 40 when a creeper is fitted.

The maximum rear wheel size is 650/60R38 and maximum permitted weight is up to 9,500kg.

Fitted with a four-speed PTO, the front hitch can lift up to 2,500kg and the electronic rear lifting system up to 7,200kg.

McCormick have recently taken the wraps off its new X6.4 range of tractors which top out at 155hp.

The closed-centre hydraulic system features a 123l/min pump capable of handling up to seven spool valves.

Up to 14 LED lights are available, eight of which are incorporated in the roof. The cab features mechanical suspension which can be combined with a suspended front axle.

Inside, a 12-in touchscreen monitor comes alongside an all-in-one multifunction joystick.