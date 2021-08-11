The new range sees the Stage 3B Interim engine on the previous series replaced with a new Stage V FPT four-cylinder, 3.6l turbo intercooler engine.

McCormick has just taken the wraps off its new X5 range of tractors. The new series features the X5.100, X5.110 and X5.120, which offer power outputs of 95, 102 and 114hp.

The range will be offered in two different trim levels – premium and efficient (entry-level).

The new range sees the Stage 3B interim engine on the previous series replaced with a new Stage V model.

The new FPT four-cylinder, 3.6l turbo intercooler engine with common rail electronic injection is equipped with EGR/DOC/DPF/SCR technology.

McCormick claims the new engine offers a 10% reduction in fuel, while the manufacturer has also increased the diesel tank’s capacity to 135l.

Hydraulics

The new hydraulic circuit offers flow rates of up to 82l/min for the spool lines and 32l/min for the steering line, with up to 35l of oil available for use.

The range features up to six hydraulic spool valves, of which three are mechanically controlled and one is electrically controlled.

As an option, two can be mid-mounted for front hitch and front loader purposes, which can be combined.

Transmission

Eight possible transmission configurations are available in the new range. These range from a four-speed 12F + 12R with mechanical reverse shuttle, to a T-Tronic 48F + 16R with Hi-Medium-Low, hydraulic reverse shuttle and creeper.

Four-wheel integral braking is now possible thanks to the integrated brake system, with oil-bath brakes integrated into the front axle, which the manufacturer claims reduces the stopping distance by 50%.

The range now also comes with the option of a suspended front axle, which can be combined with the new mechanically-suspended cab.