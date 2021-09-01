McDonald's are experiencing supply chain issues, like many retailers in Britain. \ Ferdia Mooney

Milkshakes are off the menu at McDonald’s in England, Scotland and Wales due to a shortage of lorry drivers and COVID-19.

The fast-food chain has also been left without some bottled drinks across its 1,250 outlets in Britain.

Supply chain issues caused by a shortage of lorry drivers due to post-Brexit immigration rules and COVID-19 isolation guidelines have not helped the situation.

Logistics organisations in Britain have warned of a shortage of labourers as workers take summer holidays. Some companies have offered bonuses and sign-on fees to recruit new drivers.

Milkshake supply to Ireland and Northern Ireland has not been affected.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s said: “As I am aware currently our supply of milkshakes is fine in Ireland.

“Like most retailers, we are currently experiencing some supply chain issues, impacting the availability of a small number of products.

“We are working hard to return these items to the menu.”