Cork-based McDonnell Brothers has purchased Rhyno Mills in Castleisland, Co Kerry.

McDonnell Brothers confirmed the purchase to the Irish Farmers Journal, but a company official would not comment on the price.

This is the first foray out of Cork by McDonnell Brothers. The firm has a mill at Coolagown outside Fermoy, as well as grain assembly and agri-trading depots in Castletownroche, Glanworth and Saleens near Midleton.

While McDonnell Brothers supplies a range of coarse rations to farmers, the purchase of Rhyno Mills gives the business access to a cubing plant and the supply of compound feeds as nuts.

The purchase will also give McDonnells a base in Kerry – where it has existing clients – and access to the Rhyno’s agri-trading customers.

“It is a good fit for us,” the McDonnell Brothers official said.

Rhyno Mills has been operated in Castleisland since 1926 by the O’Connor family, who are now retiring from the business.