Mairead McGuinness is one of the speakers to address the crowd at the 2023 Kennedy Summer School. \ Claire Nash

European Commissioner for Financial Stability Mariead McGuinness will address this year’s 2023 Kennedy Summer School.

The event will be hosted in the ancestral home town of President John F Kennedy, New Ross, Co Wexford, from 31 August to 2 September.

The annual summer school speakers lunch at the JFK Arboretum will be dedicated to the memory of the late Dr Robert Mauro who was a good friend and a director of the Kennedy Summer School.

The special guest of honour and speaker for the 2023 luncheon event is European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness, who will present her vision for the portfolio, emphasising the financial sector's strength and stability.

Canadian ambassador Nancy Smyth and football legend Martin O’Neill will also speak at this year’s event.

Panels discussing Irish and US politics, an economic forum, a VIP guest speaker, the annual tea party, an event based on space exploration for schools, a history symposium and more are all set to be unveiled over the coming weeks.

The Summer School will be officially opened by Canadian ambassador Nancy Smyth, who will deliver a speech and public interview with journalist, Eileen Dunne. Ambassador Smyth will discuss the relationship and cultural differences between Canada and USA on Thursday 31 August in St Michael’s Theatre, New Ross.

Martin O’Neill, Irish sporting legend, is included in the list of guest speakers, with a planned visit for the Summer School’s opening night.

In a public interview with Dr Brian Murphy, Martin will discuss his life in football and share his views on the future of the beautiful game.

On Saturday, 2 September, James Carville, a Democratic political consultant known for his pivotal role in Bill Clinton's winning 1992 presidential campaign, and Mary Matalin, a Republican political consultant, will host a discussion at the event.

Willie Keilthy, Kennedy Summer School chair, said: “Given the outstanding speakers we are delighted to confirm today and those who will be added in the coming weeks, we believe we have succeeded. Once again, there is something for everyone.”

Details of guest speakers for the event have been released today June 14 and tickets are now on sale via the Kennedy Summer School website, KennedySummerSchool.ie.