Prinoth offer a range of mulchers both mounted and self-propelled, including the Raptor 100, which will be on display.

Irish Komatsu and Merlo importers, McHale Plant Sales, will exhibit the Prinoth brand for the first time at this year’s Ploughing Championships.

Prinoth is a German manufacturer of self-propelled mulchers, alongside tracked vehicles and specialised machines for the maintenance of transport links and forming of ski slopes.

Items set to be on show for the first time include a Prinoth Panther T14R tracked dumper from the range, which caters for payloads from 5,715kg to 13,200kg.

Also set to be on display is a Prinoth Raptor 100 self-propelled remote controlled mulcher.

The Prinoth Panther T14R tracked dumper will also be on display.

Designed for vegetation management and land clearance on slopes of up to 45 degrees, the Raptor 100 is fitted with a 75hp Deutz engine, coupled with a hydrostatic transmission capable of 6km/h. It can be operated from up to 100m away using the hand held controls.

As standard both track units are fitted with 30cm wide rubber tracks. Track width is adjustable from 120cm to 160cm for stability purposes, meanwhile ground clearance is 32cm. A rear winch system is available for enhanced safety on slopes.

At the business end is the M450h mulching head. Here, a 34cc axial piston pump powers one of the three available rotors widths.

Working widths are 1,250m, 1,350mm and 1,450mm while diameter is constant at 450mm.

Heads are equipped with a Bite Control System (BCS) which automatically limits cutting depths in order to maintain rotor speed.

A number of blade options are available to suit individual tasks. The Raptor 100 fitted with the widest mulching head weighs in at 2,590kg.

Komatsu

McHale Plant Sales will also showcase the Komatsu WA380-8 wheel loader in an agri specification, the first of its kind in the country.

Weighing in at 19t, the WA-380 is fitted with a 255hp in house built six-cylinder engine and four-speed power shift transmission.

A PC228USLC-11 and PC138US-11 excavator will also be on display.

Merlo

A range of Merlo telehandlers will also be displayed with models including the MF44.9CS-170-Multifarmer, TF35.7, P27.6 and TF38.10.

One of the Merlo highlights will include the MF44.9CS-170-Multifarmer flagship agricultural model.

The MF44.9CS-170-Multifarmer flagship agricultural model comes with the added flexibility of a rear three-point linkage. It is fitted with a 170hp Deutz engine, CVTronic transmission and offers a 9m lift height and maximum lift capacity of 4.4t.

The TF35.7 is fitted with a 136hp Deutz engine and 40km/h hydrostatic transmission. It offers a lift capacity of 3.5t and a maximum reach of 7m.

The TF38.10, on the other hand, offers a lift height of 9.7m and a maximum lift capacity of 3,800kg. It is fitted with a 143hp Deutz engine and hydrostatic transmission.

Meanwhile, the P27.6 compact telehandler is fitted with a 75hp Kohler engine and offers a maximum lift and reach capacities of 2.7t and 5.9m. It also benefits from the 40km/h hydrostatic transmission.