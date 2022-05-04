The UFU presidential team elected at the 2022 AGM are (from left), William Irvine (deputy president), David Brown (president) and John McLenaghan (deputy president).

A new Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) leadership team was elected at the organisation’s AGM held last Saturday at CAFRE’s Loughry campus, with Co Derry farmer John McLenaghan successful in the race for a second deputy president position.

As expected, Fermanagh farmer David Brown was elected as president, having served for four years as deputy, with his counterpart, Mountnorris dairy farmer William Irvine re-elected for a second two-year term.

In the race for the two deputy president positions, it would have been a major surprise if Irvine had not been successful, and he came out top in the first round of voting.

Out of the other five candidates (Sam Chesney, Mary Hunter, Glenn Cuddy, John McLenaghan and Ian Buchanan), it eventually came down to a straight race between Dungiven farmer, Ian Buchanan and John McLenaghan, with McLenaghan getting over the line. Over 150 UFU council members are understood to have taken part in the vote.

John McLenaghan is an egg producer, has a renewable energy enterprise, and keeps suckler cows on his farm outside Garvagh.

