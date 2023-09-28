BvL claims to have been the first manufacturer to build a tub diet feeder.

McMullan Agri are now sole Irish distributors for Bailey trailers and BvL diet feeders.

McMullan Agri near Ballymoney, Co Antrim has been appointed as the main distributor of BvL feed equipment and Bailey trailers for Ireland.

Last week, the dealer showcased its extensive range of V-Mix diet feeders, alongside a selection of Bailey trailers at the Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska.

These appointments add to the dealer’s existing Armatrac, Krone, Amazone, Agri-Spread, Alstrong, VDW, M-Tec and Quicke franchises.

Bailey, the British manufacturer, offers a complete range of trailers to suit specific agricultural and construction markets.

Meanwhile, the German manufacturer, BvL, has over 40 years in diet-feeder production and holds claim to being the first manufacturer to develop and introduce a vertical feeder to the market.