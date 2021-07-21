MDE Machinery, based in Armagh, offers four models within its Koala range of tree shears.

The K150, the smallest offering, is designed to suit mini excavators from 1.5t up to 5t, capable of cutting trees and branches up to 6in in diameter.

The K200 weighs 215kg and is suited for machines between 2.7t and 10t and handling trees up to 8in in diameter.

The firm’s best seller, the K300, is suited to 6t to 21t excavators. Weighing 425kg, the K300 has a cutting capacity of 12in.

Finally, the longest-serving member of the Koala family, is the K400. It is suited for excavators ranging from 12t to 36t in size.

Weighing 760kg, it has a cutting capacity of 16in. All models are built using high-strength Hardox steel and are fitted with bolt-on hitches and replaceable blades. Prices for the range start at €3,386 plus VAT.