Meal prices have reduced significantly over the past two weeks as grass growth makes a welcome rebound in most places.

Feed mills around the country have knocked between €20/t and €40/t off the price of meal as a result of lower demand.

Farmers in the west of Ireland are paying between €420/t and €430/t for bulk 14% beef finisher nuts, while those in Munster and Leinster are paying around €410/t for a similar-type 14% nut.

Lamb pellets are costing an average of €440/t in the west of the country also.

Dairy

With regard to dairy nuts, what’s being sold is ranging in crude protein percentage and is costing farmers between €355/t and €425/t.

For a 13% fodder stretcher, farmers in Tipperary are paying €355/t while lower-end 14% dairy nuts are costing €400/t and a higher-end feed costing an extra €25/t.

