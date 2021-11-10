Among the measures announced for rural Ireland in the Climate Action Plan were:

Remote working

Enterprise hubs and co-working spaces will increase the number of people remote working and only travelling to the office when necessary.

Retrofitting

Government has committed to retrofit 500,000 homes by 2030. Revenue from increases in the carbon tax will be ring-fenced, including expenditure on the national retrofitting programme. Some €5bn from carbon tax revenues will go towards energy-efficient retrofits.

National Broadband Plan

Households in rural parts of Ireland will have a similar level of connectivity as households in urban areas.

Transport

Increased rollout of rural public transport through Connecting Ireland with a target of 42-50% reduction in emissions by 2030.

Commitment to a new Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan to reduce our reliance on private cars.

Have your say

Over the coming weeks, Irish Country Living will look at how the plan will affect rural families, from the cost of a home retrofit to accessibility of public transport. If you wish to contribute to these articles, please go to www.ifj.ie/rural-climate.