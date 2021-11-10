Among the measures announced for rural Ireland in the Climate Action Plan were:
Remote working
Enterprise hubs and co-working spaces will increase the number of people remote working and only travelling to the office when necessary.
Retrofitting
Government has committed to retrofit 500,000 homes by 2030. Revenue from increases in the carbon tax will be ring-fenced, including expenditure on the national retrofitting programme. Some €5bn from carbon tax revenues will go towards energy-efficient retrofits.
National Broadband Plan
Households in rural parts of Ireland will have a similar level of connectivity as households in urban areas.
Transport
Have your say
Over the coming weeks, Irish Country Living will look at how the plan will affect rural families, from the cost of a home retrofit to accessibility of public transport. If you wish to contribute to these articles, please go to www.ifj.ie/rural-climate.
