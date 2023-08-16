Free growing, well connected and diverse hedgerows that are allowed to flower and bear fruit, like this one on Footprint Farmer Martin Crowe's farm in Co. Limerick, can help wildlife and boost farm biodiversity scores.

The discourse surrounding on-farm biodiversity metrics, targets and scores is becoming increasingly prominent. Biodiversity, which encapsulates all of the variation in life on earth, is, however, a challenging thing to quantify.

While there is not yet a universally agreed method for ‘scoring’ on-farm biodiversity, many measurement tools are being trialled on Irish farmland, and on-farm biodiversity scoring is likely to become increasingly commonplace.

The majority of biodiversity scoring systems to date rely on two key factors: habitat quality – typically gauged by the presence or absence of specific plants, insects, birds, or small mammals – and habitat quantity which is often represented as the proportion of total land area designated for nature.

Additionally, the diversity of habitats and their level of inter-connectedness are frequently considered as factors, with greater diversity and connectivity leading to higher overall scores.

Earlier this year, and as previously featured, all eight Footprint Farms were scored on habitat quality and quantity using a biodiversity index developed through the Bride Project and Farming with Nature EIP.

Through the Footprint Farmers Programme, we’re now working with this group of farmers to explore actions that could improve these scores.

Following biodiversity scoring, actions recommended in the biodiversity reports included:

increasing the width of field margins and riparian buffers

promoting sward diversity in extensive grazing areas

building wildlife ponds

managing invasive species

reducing cutting of hedgerows

planting trees and areas of wild bird cover

safeguarding the unique habitats that already exist on each of the farms, such as native woodland, scrub and mature hedgerows.

The hidden lives of Footprint Farms

In addition to boosting overall biodiversity scores, Footprint Farmers are also curious about gaining insights into the hidden lives of the wildlife that calls their farms home.

Uncovering nature’s secrets used to be a game of deciphering clues such as an otter’s spraint, a bird’s nest or footprints in the mud.

While nothing beats these hands-on methods in terms of the joy of learning about our native wildlife, in our fast paced world finding the time to learn how to read these clues can feel like an unattainable goal.

Technological advances

However, much as technology is revolutionising all other areas of farming, recent advances are making it easier than ever to find out what wildlife is on our farms. By using AI-driven mobile apps such as Merlin Bird ID for birds, and platforms like Google Lens to monitor insects and plants, it’s possible to instantly identify a melodic birdsong, an earthy mushroom or a delicate moth – it’s as simple as point and click.

The interesting outcome of this exercise is that once we start to learn about one species – from lizard to lichen or flower to fish – we realise that it is inextricably linked to the rest of life and its environment.

You can’t, for example, learn about the thrush without recognising the earthworm, the flower without the bee, or the salmon without the river. As the renowned ecological thinker John Muir noted: “When we try to pick out anything by itself, we find it hitched to everything else in the universe.”

Hidden lives: a wildlife camera placed on the yard can reveal the importance of simple habitats - even a muddy puddle - to wildlife.

Getting the balance right

Every farm is teeming with life that extends far beyond the boundaries of traditional agriculture. From the tiniest insect to the most venerable tree, every entity contributes to a delicate balance that sustains life.

Gaining insights into the different roles that wildlife plays in maintaining the health of our farm ecosystems is not only fascinating and addictive; it can also often translate into actionable steps that both bolster biodiversity scores and foster a deeper connection with the land.

While scoring systems are crucial in order to allow us to meet biodiversity targets and to be rewarded for progress, the Footprint Farmers’ journey towards greater sustainability is more than simply a tale of metrics and reports; it’s a quest to better understand this delicate harmony between humanity and the land.

Top tips for tracking wildlife on your farm

Identify birdsong with a mobile app

Merlin Bird ID is a mobile app that enables you to identify birds in real time, based on birdsong, a photo or a few simple questions. This tool can be particularly useful for those who are interested in better understanding the bird species on their land and how they interact with their environment.

Each bird that you ID can be saved to a digital scrapbook within the app, making it easy to keep a list of all the birds you have on your farm. It’s free to download and does a pretty extraordinary job of identifying bird song in real time.

Identify almost anything with Google Lens

Google Lens is a mobile app that allows you to easily identify plants and animals (and almost anything else!). Simply take a picture of something with the app and Google Lens will use advanced algorithms to identify what it is that you’re

looking at. For farmers, this can be a helpful way to quickly identify plants, insects and other wildlife, including animal tracks.

Find out who’s visiting the farm when you’re not there

Wildlife cameras, also known as camera traps, can provide a discreet and non-intrusive way to observe and learn about animals on your farm. These devices automatically capture photos or videos when triggered by motion. Most have infrared capabilities, which allows them to capture action at night without disturbing wildlife with a camera flash.

Camera traps can reveal which species visit the farm and what they get up to while you’re not around. They are low maintenance and can be left in situ for days or weeks. Top tip: make sure there is nothing in the camera’s range that will move in the wind and trigger the motion sensor, such as long grass.