Meat and Dairy Facts stated that it fully supports a Department of Agriculture investigation into the footage captured.

Meat and Dairy Facts has stated that it abhors and unequivocally condemns any breach of animal welfare legislation.

Commenting following an RTÉ Investigates programme which detailed footage of calves being kicked and thrown at some marts, it said it “would encourage anybody who has information about specific incidents or who was witness to any potential breach of the law to report it to the relevant authority, in this instance the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine”.

“Ireland has an outstanding record when it comes to animal welfare. Farmers care about the welfare and wellbeing of the farm animals they rear.

Standards

“Farmers demand high standards of animal welfare on and off farm and strive to achieve high standards on a daily basis,” the body said.

The members of Meat and Dairy Facts are Bord Bia, Dairy Industry Ireland, the Irish Farmers' Association, the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association, the National Dairy Council and Meat Industry Ireland.

