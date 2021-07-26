The videos highlight the sustainability efforts of farmers through their participation in initiatives such as Origin Green and the ASSAP programme. \ Philip Doyle

The high standards of the Irish beef and dairy industry are highlighted in a new video by Meat and Dairy Facts.

Meat and Dairy Facts, an organisation representing farmers, processors and representative organisations, has launched a new digital and social media campaign to demonstrate how the Irish meat and dairy sectors are taking major steps to protect the environment.

The campaign sees a series videos showing, in simple terms, the collective efforts Irish farmers are making to protect the environment.

Often an industry overlooked as one driving change, farmers are adapting and constantly scaling up efforts to meet the challenges of climate change, a Meat and Dairy Facts spokesperson said.

“The general public, especially those not connected with agriculture, are often unaware of the progressive practices happening across Irish farms.

“This campaign seeks to increase understanding among the public of the various actions being taken on Irish farms to drive sustainability improvements.”

Research

Research from Meat and Dairy Facts, carried out in partnership with Red C in 2019, revealed that 76% of Irish shoppers believe Irish farmers need to do more to produce food in a way that respects the environment.

Six in 10 (61.5%) Irish consumers want to follow a more sustainable diet and say that increased accessibility to sustainable products (50.6%) would encourage them, it found.

The videos highlight the sustainability efforts of farmers through their participation in initiatives including Origin Green, ASSAP – the farming for water quality advisory programme – and the Teagasc Signpost Programme.

The overall aim is to ensure that the efforts being made are not lost to non-farming families the length and breadth of the country.

Balanced diet

Irish farmers not only produce some of the highest quality meat and dairy in the world, but they are also making huge strides to do that in the most sustainable way, the spokesperson continued.

“Meat and Dairy Facts aims to reassure people that it is okay to keep these as fixtures in a balanced diet if that is what they want.

“The research also revealed that there is a very real appetite for meat and dairy among Irish consumers, with eight in 10 grocery shoppers agreeing both meat and dairy provide essential nutrients not easily obtained elsewhere.

"The research also states that as many at 69% would never consider eliminating meat and dairy completely.

“Irish farmers are making every effort to ensure they can do that, and eat well for both themselves, their grandkids and future generations.”