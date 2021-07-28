I see the Meat and Dairy Facts campaign was revived this week, following a prolonged hiatus. The collective, representing farmers, processors and representative organisations, launched a new digital and social media campaign to demonstrate how the Irish meat and dairy sectors are taking major steps to protect the environment.
Meat and Dairy Facts had been all go until September or so of last year and then there was radio silence for a couple of months until now. What exactly was going on behind the scenes is not clear but a new PR firm was hired in the interim.
