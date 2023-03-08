Irish meat processors and retailers have huge amounts of power and the processors in particular are “verging on cartel-like”, Matt Carthy, Sinn Féin’s agriculture spokesperson, has said.

“Farmers need to get a fair price for their product, and that price needs to be protected. We’ve seen even over the past 12 months, the pig sector, which would have been one of the most profitable sectors, went through turmoil last year because prices dipped and input costs rose beyond a sustainable level.