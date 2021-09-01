The inaugural All-Ireland Young Stockperson competition final took place last Saturday in Tullamore Mart.
The venture by the Irish Farmers Journal, FBD and the Irish Shows Association saw entries marked on a range of topics from preparation, showmanship, general knowledge and everything in between.
Securing the top spot in the senior section and a cheque for €1,000 was Meath stockwoman Catherine Smyth. Securing the two top places in the intermediate and junior sections were Offaly brothers Adrian Dockery and Raymond Dockery, respectively.
A total of 37 finalists competed, with only the finest of margins separating the classes.
