The IFA has announced its new organic chair. \ Philip Doyle

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has appointed organic farmer John Curran from Meath as chair of the IFA organic project team.

Curran has just completed his four-year term as Meath county chair.

For the last four years he has represented the national livestock committee on IFA’s organic project.

He replaces Nigel Reneghan who completed his four-year tenure as Ulster/north Leinster chair at the recent IFA AGM.

Curran runs a mixed organic farm alongside his wife and family in Fordstown, Co Meath.

John Curran is an organic farm based in Co Meath.

He converted to organics in 2007 producing organic beef and lamb and has most recently diversified into producing organic oats.

Curran currently sits on the Department of Agriculture’s organic strategy group and was part of the formation of the review of the organic food sector and strategy for its development 2019-2025.

Commenting on his new role, Curran said: “I see organic farming as a viable alternative for Irish family farms and organic farming will play a part in helping to achieve climate targets.”

Well wishes

IFA president Tim Cullinan said that the national officers committee appointed John because of his passion for organic farming together with his experience as an outgoing county chair.

“I wish John well in the role in what is an important and growing sector and want to thank Nigel for his contribution over the last four years” he said.