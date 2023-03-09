Cathal McCabe on the family farm in Co Meath at harvest time.

I hear Dr Cathal McCabe is the newest crops lecturer in UCD.

His appointment will no doubt be a positive for the sector which currently needs to see agronomist roles filled.

As well as making his lecturing debut, the Meath man is due to make some regular TV appearances as Gaeilge in the coming weeks.

He will tell the story of what happens on the McCabe family tillage farm throughout the year on Saol na Feirme on RTÉ on Monday nights.

I enjoyed this week’s programme which toured the country, so I’m looking forward to seeing a bit of machinery in the next few episodes.