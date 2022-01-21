Caoimhe O'Grady and Clodagh McGauran, Loreto Secondary School, Navan, Co Meath, compared the impact of mixed species and ryegrass grazing on milk yield.

Caoimhe O’Grady and Clodagh McGauran compared milk yield and quality from mixed species swards with that yielded through “traditional monoculture intensive grazing”.

The transition year students, whose grandparents were farmers, took notice of the recent debate on agriculture’s carbon emissions and decided to put some of the theory to the test.

Their research project was displayed at the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) 2022.

Misunderstanding

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, the students explained how they observed “a lot of misunderstanding between dairy farmers” on the ways and means to reduce their environmental impact.

Caoimhe and Clodagh said that, in their view, there are sustainable and easier ways to a just transition.

They noticed a lot of research on the positive environmental impact of using mixed species sward grazing in the beef sector and in other countries and wanted to demonstrate the same for the Irish dairy sector.

Indicator of success

Caoimhe said the main indicator of success for dairy farmers is milk, its quality and yield and, therefore, this became the area they wanted to focus on.

To do this, the students collected 80 different grass samples at Dowth Hall Farm, Co Meath, with the support of Owen Brennan and Dr Conny Grace.

The students took 80 grass samples from Dowth Hall Farm.

The samples taken came from both mixed species swards and perennial ryegrass.

For each sample taken, the girls tested glucose levels using a refractometer. The glucose levels were used as an indicator to predict milk yield of the grazing cows.

Results

Caoimhe and Clodagh found that the mixed species sward grass had an average brix (glucose) level of 6% and the perennial ryegrass had an average brix (glucose) level of 6.5%. Their results demonstrated a 0.5% average difference between the grass samples.

While the perennial ryegrass glucose levels were slightly higher, the students said that the closeness of the result demonstrated the opportunity for farmers in mixed species sward grazing.

Financial benefit

After speaking to experts in the area, including Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) dairy executive Dr Áine O’Connell, the students analysed the financial benefit of using mixed species swards.

They said the overall difference when comparing the grazing paddocks came down to both environmental and financial benefits for farmers.

They determined that mixed species swards require 57% less nitrogen per hectare, which over the area they studied, equates to a saving for farmers as high as €3,354 per year.

There are both environmental and financial benefits to mixed species sward grazing, according to the students.

They said: “We have discovered that the use of six-species swards has an effect on lowering the potential yield level of milk, but it allows farmers to continue farming with the current herd numbers with no detrimental effects on the environment, alongside a significant improvement in their forecasted income for the year.”

Caoimhe and Clodagh also discovered that the mixed species swards also have a higher level of Omega three.

Next steps

To continue their research, the girls said they would directly analyse milk yielded from the two different paddock types. They’d also like to study the environmental and financial benefits of the grass in greater detail.

Both students are planning to study agricultural science as a Leaving Certificate subject next year and see the sector as “an option for a career in future”.

Reflecting on their initiative, they gave a special thank you to their teacher Ms Lisa Darley, interviewees Yvonne Farrell and Dr Áine O’Connell, all at Dowth Hall Farm, Owen Brennan and Dr Conny Grace.

