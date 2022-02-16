As part of Sarah’s role on the national Rural Youth Committee, she was tasked with bringing awareness to sexual health for the month of February.

While both mental and physical health is something Macra brings awareness to regularly, Sarah felt that the organisation needed to do the same with sexual health.

For the entire month, the Rural Youth Committee ran a “met in Macra” social media campaign, raised awareness about period poverty and domestic abuse, as well as sexual health and consent.

Sarah also linked up with the sexual health centre in Cork, which ran a very interesting webinar on consent and all things sexual health related.

February’s sexual health campaign was extremely successful within the organisation and helped to break down some of the taboos around talking about sexual health. February 2022 will see the Rural Youth Committee, under Sarah’s leadership, take on this topic again and address sexual health in an engaging and accessible way.

When Sarah took on the role of county chairperson, activity in Offaly Macra was very low.

Sarah worked to set up various goals for the county to help encourage a return to activity. 2021 saw a number of activities including running a Skillnet course and holding county rounds of competitions. Sarah’s goal for 2022 is to get Offaly Macra back to full activity after the pandemic.

“I reluctantly joined Macra over six years ago. I had always seen Macra as a farmers organisation, so it was something that never really interested me. My brother was heavily involved at the time and he started to bring me along to different events,” Sarah said.

“My first proper event to attend was the Blue Jean Country Queen festival and it was from there that my interest peaked. I went on to take various roles at a club and county level and I also participated in a variety of competitions and social events.

“Macra has afforded me with so many possibilities that I would never have thought possible, from playing in Croke Park, taking to the stage with Capers and my own personal growth and development.

“I have made a great circle of friends from Macra along with some fantastic memories and I’ve no doubt that both will continue to grow now that we get back to some Macra normality,” she concluded.