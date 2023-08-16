Junior

Grace O’Donovan

Qualifying show: Gorey, Co Wexford

“I help my parents on our dairy farm in West Cork and my favourite job is feeding the young calves. I entered my first young handlers class at Dunmanway Show when I was eight years old, with my calf, Luna. Since then I have been showing for Tim, Daniel and Denise O’Donovan, and Ian Santry. Every summer we travel to shows all over Ireland, where I’ve won lots of prizes and made lots of new friends. We show Belgian Blues and Limousin calves. My favourite is Ooh Ooh, she’s a six-month-old Limousin-cross. I love getting the calves ready for the show ring – training, washing, drying, clipping and combing.”

Jamie Dodd

Qualifying show: Clogher Valley, Co Tyrone

Jamie enjoys the Angus Youth Development Programme, which have great learning and coaching days for all young people.

“Travelling from Northern Ireland, I would like to thank the local breeders for the use of their animal for the day and I am really looking forward to the final,” he said.

Jamie is delighted to be representing Clogher Valley Show and Northern Ireland for the second year, and loves learning and gaining new experiences at every show. Jamie loves his red Aberdeen Angus and Simmental cattle, and has had another brilliant show season – which started at RUAS Balmoral and finished at the National Simmental and Angus shows.

Tadgh Hannon

Qualifying show: Bannow and Rathangan, Co Wexford

“My name is Tadgh Hannon. I live on a dairy farm in Co Limerick. There is a family tradition of four generations of showing cattle. I love learning about the breeding of cattle and I love preparing and showing my cattle at summer shows. I’ve been training my calf, a commercial Belgian Blue, since she was two weeks old. I also love hurling, Gaelic football, rugby and music. I’m very excited for the All-Ireland in Cappamore.”

Aoife Hannon

Qualifying show: Corofin, Co Clare

“My name is Aoife Hannon. I live in Co Limerick on a dairy farm with my family. I love showing, I started showing last year with my heifer. Since I was small, I loved looking after the dairy calves in spring time. I started to train my commercial Belgian Blue calf, Robert, when he was two weeks old, my calves are like family, I love them. I play camogie and community games draughts for Limerick. I can’t wait for All-Ireland day in Cappamore.”

Adam Kearney

Qualifying show: Kildysart, Co Clare

“My name is Adam Kearney. I am 12 years old, going into sixth class in Kilfenora NS. My interests are football, hurling, farming and golf. I am very interested in Aberdeen Angus cattle. I started showing with my dad last summer, and since then I have competed in several young handlers competitions and qualified for the Aberdeen Angus Youth Development Programme finals in Scotland in October, last year. This was a fantastic experience where I made lots of new friends and was lucky enough to finish second in the junior section.”

Kieran Ryan

Qualifiying show: Belgooly, Co Cork

“My name is Kieran Ryan from Castleblagh, Ballyhooly, Co Cork. I am 12 years old. I have a good interest in showing cattle and showed our cattle at all the local summer shows this year. I take part in the young handlers classes at shows and did extremely well in 2022 at Angus Youth Development Programme events. We have a pedigree Angus herd at home and a few fatstock show cattle. I own my own fatstock calf, Stormy, which we have shown at a few shows this year. I like helping my dad on the farm and learning about all things agriculture. I’m looking forward to the finals in Cappamore.”

Chloe Hegarty

Qualifying show: Dunmanway, Co Cork

“My name is Chloe Hegarty and I live on a dairy farm in Bandon, Co Cork. I started showing eight years ago when I was just three. I show commercial cattle, usually Belgian Blue and Charolais-cross. This year I am showing twin calves, called Dusty and Smokey. I am the third generation showing, following in the footsteps of my dad, David, and my grandad, John Joe. Aside from shows, I enjoy horse riding and soccer. I love meeting and making friends at shows and it brings out my competitive side. I love working with animals and I would like to be a vet when I’m older.”

Darragh O’Doherty

Qualifying show: Newcastle West, Co Limerick

“My name is Darragh O’Doherty, I’m 11 years old and I started showing at four, with my own Charolais-cross heifer at Charleville Show. I have been showing my own commercial cattle since then, as well as my uncle’s Belgian Blue, under the Docs Blues prefix. We have travelled the country and showed at all the major shows, including Balmoral last year. I started my own Belgian Blue herd this year with an embryo calf, Darragh Docs Rachel. She was third in the All-Ireland at Ossory Show recently and I will be showing her in the All-Ireland young handlers on Saturday.”

Aaron McDermott

Qualifying show: Ballinamore Show

“My name is Aaron McDermott and I’m eight years old. I live on a farm just outside Elphin in Co Roscommon. We keep pedigree Shorthorn cows and commercial suckler cows. I enjoy showing showing during the summer showing season. This year I am showing a Shorthorn heifer and a heifer calf, which we bred on the farm. I like Shorthorns because they are nice and quiet and very easy fed. My favourite colour of Shorthorn is a roan colour.”

Intermediate

Nigel Wood

Qualifying show: Enniscrone, Co Sligo

“My name is Nigel Wood, age 15, from Crossmolina Co Mayo. From a young age, I’ve fond memories of being side by side with dad in the show ring and the excitement when handed a rosette. Now that I’m older, it is my job to pick the animal I want to show, prepare, groom and train it. I’ve learned a lot by watching others and I think the young handler competition is a great incentive to learn more. I love the Charolais breed because I find them docile, they gain good weight at a young age and I love their impeccable, classy white hair.”

Jamie Shortall

Qualifying show: Castleblaney

“My name is Jamie Shortall, I am 15 years old and I live in Castledaly, Co Westmeath. I have had a great love for farming from a very early age and showing cattle is a huge passion of mine. I have been very fortunate to have received great help and guidance from a good friend and neighbour, John Barry Moran. We currently have a small herd of commercial cows and we rear a large number of Angus calves every year, and I really enjoy working with the young calves. We bought our first show heifer just before Covid hit and I never got to show her, but this year I am showing one of her calves. He is a Belgian Blue-cross Blonde D’Aquitaine.”

Nichola Mulligan

Qualifying show: Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim

“My name is Nichola Mulligan, I am 16 years old and I live on a suckler farm in Co Galway. I started showing cattle in 2017. Since then, I have competed in dozens of young handler classes and each year my knowledge of showing cattle has increased. I have a huge interest in cattle genetics and ever since I was a young girl I remember looking at the AI catalogues. One of my favourite parts of farming is waiting for the cows to calve and wonder if they will have a calf good enough to show. I am really happy to be taking part in this competition and I can’t wait for the finals in Cappamore Show.”

Matthew Ryan

Qualifying show: Middleton, Co Cork

“My name is Matthew Ryan. I like all things showing cattle, especially Angus and fatstock cattle. I live on a pedigree Angus farm in Ballyhooly, Co Cork. I bought a crossbred calf in 2020 and then bought an Angus embryo, which resulted in my own pedigree Angus heifer calf being born in October 2022. I’m 14 years old and I attend St Colman’s School in Fermoy, Co Cork. My other hobbies are soccer and music (trumpet). I’m excited to be competing in the All-Ireland finals in Cappamore.”

Sarah O’Neill

Qualifying show: Bandon, Co Cork

“I’m 15 years old and I’m from a suckler farm in Carlow. I love animals, especially cattle and horses. I have been showing our commercial cattle with my father and have been competing in young stock person classes since I was four, and love it. We carry out embryo transfer on some of our show heifers, so calving time is always exciting to see if our breeding plans produce stock suitable for the show ring. Last year I sold two Charolais -cross maidens to buy a pedigree Charolais heifer and she was reserve champion at Tinahely Show this year. I enjoy going to shows every weekend and meeting up with friends and making new ones. I am looking forward to taking part in the final.”

Liam O’Dwyer

Qualifying show: Nenagh Show, Co Tipperary

“We farm a dairy calf-to-beef system on our family farm in Scarragh, Coolbawn , North Tipperary. Myself and my brother, John, along with our father, Christopher, rear 130 Angus and Whitehead calves each year. We also grow barley for our own use. Our interest in showing cattle began from a young age, attending our local Nenagh Show. In 2016, John and I purchased our first Hereford heifer from Henry Dudley, who has been a great mentor to us since. Each summer, along with working on the farm, I enjoy hurling and showing our Hereford cattle at the shows.”

Abbie Cahill

Qualifying show: Ennistymon, Co Clare

“My name is Abbie Cahill and I am 16 years old. I’ve always had an interest in farming and agriculture, coming from a sheep and cattle background. Going to the local agricultural shows sparked my passion for showing cattle. I really enjoy show days, as you can showcase your skills and learn from others who share the same interest as you. It’s lovely to see the attention to detail people have and the pride they have in their animals.”

Katie Flanagan

Qualifying show: Mullingar, Co Westmeath

“My name is Katie Flanagan. I’m 16 years old. I live on a suckler farm near Elphin in Co Roscommon. We keep all pedigree cows, both Shorthorn and Angus. I developed my love of cattle from a very young age, because as soon as I was able to walk my older sister and I were always on the farm with our dad. We got into showing cattle firstly when attending local shows and premier sales. We then progressed to showing at a few local shows with some success. Last year I qualified for the Irish Angus Aldi and ABP young handler competition in Iverk. Even though I didn’t win, I thought it was a great experience and I learned a few things that helped me prepare for this year’s ISA qualifier in Mullingar. I look forward to taking part and meeting like-minded young handlers from all over the country.”

Clodagh McCaffrey

Qualifying show: Erris, Co Mayo

“Farming was always something I had a keen interest in. I enjoyed helping out from a young age on our farm at home. I attended local agricultural shows growing up and showing cattle was always something that caught my eye. Last summer was my first time in the show ring and I thoroughly enjoyed it. I have met some great friends along the way. I bought my first purebred heifer last year and I am patiently awaiting the arrival of her first calf next year.”

John O’Dwyer

Qualifying show: Tullamore Show, Co Offaly

“I took an interest in showing cattle at a young age from spectating at various shows. In 2016, myself and my brother, Liam, purchased our first pedigree Hereford heifer, which was the foundation of our Scarragh herd. This heifer was purchased from Henry Dudley, who has been a great help to us since. We keep the Herefords on our family farm in North Tipperary, alongside our dairy calf-to-beef system. Herefords are an easily managed, docile and sustainable breed, with calves from the dairy herd having the ability to be finished at a younger age to continental breeds.”

Aine McAlister

Qualifying show: Ballymoney, Co Antrim

“I’m Aine McAlister and I’m 17 years old. I took up showing at Balmoral two years ago, after convincing my dad to pull out his old showing halters after I found a love in cattle and their breeding. I love playing Gaelic, I play for Derry and my local club Ballerin, as well as football for my local club Ballymoney. When I’m not out on a football pitch, I’m always somewhere around the farm, whether it’s machinery work or the dirty work. I really enjoy learning about all the animals and what they need throughout the year, as well as picking out cows and matching them to the perfect AI bull to get that special calf for the show.”

Senior

Jack Ward

Qualifying show: Carbery, Co Cork.

“I gained an interest in showing cattle when my father began showing his pedigree Charolais in 2014. Our herd, Colomane Charolais, has had great success in the show and sale rings. I’ve learned so much through YDP events and shows around the country and have met friends for life. I am currently studying veterinary medicine in Poland, and have a keen interest in animal genetics and breeding.”

Peter McAreavey

Qualifying show: Castlewellan, Co Down

“My name is Peter McAreavey from Co Antrim. My main interest is the breeding and showing of pedigree Dexters and Limousins. I especially enjoy participating in Dexter and interbreed young handlers classes on the Northern show circuit. I take pride in showing animals to their best potential and recognise the many issues facing agriculture today.”

Marcus Murdock

Qualifying show: Flavours of Fingal, Co Dublin

“My name is Marcus Murdock, aged 23 from Newry Co Down. I am currently in my third year of studying Food Business Management at CAFRE Loughry Campus. In 2013, I started my own herd of Hereford cattle (Lisnaree Herefords), from here I have grown the herd slowly, but handpicked the quality within. This year’s show season has been my most successful to date, winning multiple breed championships, but most of all winning the overall interbreed beef championship at Lurgan. I hope to complete the showing season at Cappamore.”

Molly Bradley

Qualifying show: Armagh, Co Down

“I’m 19 years old and from Armagh. I farm alongside my grandfather, Thomas, and together we run a herd of 40 milking cows and pedigree herds of Limousin, Blonde d’Aquitaine and Simmental cattle. Some of my earliest memories of farming come from me spending time with my granda going to shows and sales, this is where my passion for agriculture and showing cattle has stemmed from. Some of my biggest achievements have been winning the overall Blonde champion at Balmoral Show with my homebred heifer, Dernasigh Sally, as well as winning the overall interbreed young handler award. I want to continue working and expanding the farm at home, to keep smashing the gender stereotypes of the industry and be happy as a woman in wellies.”

Sinead Flanagan

Qualifying show: Bridgetown Show, Co Clare

“My name is Sinead Flanagan, I am 19 years old from Elphin, and our herd is called Lismacool Shorthorns and Angus. I am a former title holder of three Irish Angus young stock person competitions. I always had a love for farming, but only really got into the show business in 2019 at national level, when we won our first All-Ireland in Strokestown with a bull calf called, Samson. The feeling was like no other and from then my love for shows took off. I am grateful to have another chance at meeting new people with the same interest and can’t wait to take part.”

Aidan Kinahan

Qualifying show: Tinahely, Co Wicklow

“I qualified at Tinahely Show this year. I’m a second year veterinary medicine student in UCD and an avid pedigree breeder and showman. In recent years, I’ve started my own pedigree Charolais and Limousin herds. Most recently, I bought my first pedigree Simmental female, Raceview Mystic Jasmine, from Peter O’Connell. Once I qualify as a vet, I hope to work as a large animal vet and run a herd of 30-40 cows alongside it. In the future I hope to continue showing and breeding pedigree and commercial cattle, and would like to sell animals that go on and perform for other people.”

Conor Craig

Qualifying show: Longford

“I started off showing cattle at a very young age, I showed commercial cattle belonging to our friends, and competed in young handler classes. When I was eight-years-old, my grandad and I bought two purebred Angus cows and reactivated the Millbawn Angus Herd, which my grandfather had dispersed due to ill health. My aunt, Amanda, and I now run this herd and we show cattle throughout the country. I know many people think showing is a mad addiction, but I have met so many people through this and I have made very good friends throughout the years.”

Valerie Keogh

Qualifying show: Corrandulla, Co Galway

“My name is Valerie Keogh and I am a qualified young farmer, having graduated from Gurteen Agricultural College in Tipperary in 2021. My passion for livestock began at an early age, I now own and breed my own pedigree Belgian Blue animals. Since joining the Irish Belgian Blue Cattle Society, I have gained a huge amount of knowledge on the genetics from breeders within the society. I’ve always wanted to show my own pedigrees and this year I’ve been fortunate to gain the experience of judging at Dunmanway Show in Co Cork. I work full time at Headford livestock mart, gaining experience in administration and mart business management.”

Jack Moloney

Qualifying show: Clonakilty, Co Cork

“My name is Jack Moloney. I am 20 and from Barryroe, Co Cork. I come from a dairy and beef farm. I have an interest in cattle and in particular in the breeding of pedigree Hereford cattle. I enjoy the training and the preparation that’s involved in getting an animal ready for an agricultural show. I have been showing cattle competitively since I was nine.”

Fergal Gormley

Qualifying show: Finn Valley, Co Donegal

“Hello, my name is Fergal Gormley. I come from a beef and sheep farm in Claudy in Co Derry. I farm at home with my father and brother. My biggest passion is showing cattle. I like going to shows and meeting new people and their stock. I love learning new tricks, which I can take home and put into practice on my own farm.”

Áine Hannan

Qualifying show: Castlerea, Co Roscommon

“My name is Áine Hannan. I’m 19 and from Ardnacrusha, Co Clare. I’m living on the family suckler farm. My interest in cattle showing started at a young age, when attending agricultural shows. I started by showing my commercial Limousin calf in 2019. I bought my first pedigree Limousin heifer last November. I have great support from my family and two neighbouring families, which are actively involved in showing cattle. Last year, I was placed first in Clare and Limerick Shows, third in the young handlers competition in Tullamore Show and my ambition is to become champion.”

Rachel Moloney

Qualifying show: Tralee, Co Kerry

“My name is Rachel Moloney and I am from Ardnacrusha, Co Clare. I am 23 years old and I am a primary school teacher. I have been showing Limousin and commercial cattle alongside my dad, Donal, and brother, Daniel, since I was eight.I have recently started to buy my own few pedigree Limousins and I hope to build on my own herd in the future, and continue to promote the limousin breed. The summer shows have given me many great memories and fantastic friendships throughout the years, and I continue to learn from those who I compete against every weekend. I look forward to many more years showing and to what the future brings.”