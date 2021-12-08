Attendees at a Signpost Programme farm walk in Co Cavan.

There are currently 113 Signpost Programme farms across the country.

All the main enterprises, dairy beef, sheep and tillage are included as well as organic and pig farms.

These farms will be the early adopters of the key technologies that will help reduce emissions on Irish farms and inspire others to make a change.

You will have the opportunity to follow the progress of these farms through farm walks, discussion group days, local and national farming press as well as through social media and other online platforms.

Check out the farms at www.teagasc.ie/signpost/demonstration-farmers.