The event is open to anyone in the farming, fishing and blue economy industries. \ Philip Doyle

Details of new schemes and funding supports available to farmers in Donegal will be outlined at a meeting in Carndonagh next week.

Hosted by the Inishowen Development Partnership (IDP) at Simpsons Bar at 7pm on 13 October, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Irish Farmers Journal sheep editor Darren Carty ?will address the meeting.

Henry O’Donnell of Inishowen Farm Innovations CLG will also be speaking at the event on the new ACRES.

IDP’s farm and fishing families officer Joe Sweeney said the aim is to bring the various speakers together in a one-off event to inform our farmers and fishers of all the supports that are currently available to them.