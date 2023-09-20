The Dealer wishes the best of luck to the organisers of the Oliver Leslie and Philip Sorahan memorial tractor run event, which takes place this weekend on 24 September in Ballinamuck, Co Longford. Money raised at the event will go to the Ballinamuck/Drumlish defibrillator scheme.
However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the team at Deep Brain Stimulation Beaumont, which helps those with Parkinson’s, is no longer involved in the drive and a different fundraiser will be held at a later date. All funds raised on the GoFundMe account will carry over to the new fundraising event.
