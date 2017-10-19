Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
MEPs call for glyphosate ban by 2020
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

MEPs call for glyphosate ban by 2020

By on
The Environment Committee of the European Parliament adopted a non-binding resolution urging the European Commission to "phase out" the leading herbicide active in the next three years.
The Environment Committee of the European Parliament adopted a non-binding resolution urging the European Commission to "phase out" the leading herbicide active in the next three years.

The committee vote means the resolution will be put to a plenary vote of the European Parliament next week, ahead of a separate decision by experts mandated by EU member states on the re-authorisation of glyphosate before it expires at the end of this year.

The environment MEP’s resolution “calls on the Commission to adopt necessary measures to phase out the active substance glyphosate in the European Union until no later than 15 December 2020, ensuring that no use of glyphosate is authorised after that date”.

As a result, the parliamentary committee has asked the Commission to modify its current proposal for a 10-year re-authorisation.

The resolution calls on the upcoming expert’s meeting “not to approve any agricultural use of glyphosate after 15 December 2017 where integrated pest management systems are sufficient for the necessary weed control”.

It also demands an immediate ban on the use of glyphosate by non-professional users and in public parks, along rules already in place in countries like France.

The French Government, which holds a crucial position in the weighted vote on glyphosate re-authorisation, recently suggested a five- to seven-year extension. Paris also called for a ”phasing-out” of glyphosate over the coming years.

Read more

Glyphosate remains under fire in Brussels

Full coverage: glyphosate

More in News
Member
Supreme Court awards farmer €300,000 in dispute with Department
News
Supreme Court awards farmer €300,000 in dispute with Department
By Thomas Hubert on 19 October 2017
Member
Number of 'non-farmers' in forestry planting schemes on the up
News
Number of 'non-farmers' in forestry planting schemes on the up
By Amy Forde on 19 October 2017
‘Brexit an opportunity for Ireland to strengthen European links’
News
‘Brexit an opportunity for Ireland to strengthen European links’
By Amy Forde on 19 October 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Planting cereals remains a priority
Management
Planting cereals remains a priority
By Andy Doyle on 17 October 2017
Member
No show from Monsanto at EU glyphosate hearing
Scotland
No show from Monsanto at EU glyphosate hearing
By John Sleigh on 11 October 2017
Member
Syngenta divests some products to seal ChemChina tie-up
Companies
Syngenta divests some products to seal ChemChina tie-up
By Lorcan Allen on 11 October 2017

Place ad