MEPs call for glyphosate ban by 2020

The Environment Committee of the European Parliament adopted a non-binding resolution urging the European Commission to "phase out" the leading herbicide active in the next three years.

The committee vote means the resolution will be put to a plenary vote of the European Parliament next week, ahead of a separate decision by experts mandated by EU member states on the re-authorisation of glyphosate before it expires at the end of this year.

The environment MEP’s resolution “calls on the Commission to adopt necessary measures to phase out the active substance glyphosate in the European Union until no later than 15 December 2020, ensuring that no use of glyphosate is authorised after that date”.

As a result, the parliamentary committee has asked the Commission to modify its current proposal for a 10-year re-authorisation.

The resolution calls on the upcoming expert’s meeting “not to approve any agricultural use of glyphosate after 15 December 2017 where integrated pest management systems are sufficient for the necessary weed control”.

It also demands an immediate ban on the use of glyphosate by non-professional users and in public parks, along rules already in place in countries like France.

The French Government, which holds a crucial position in the weighted vote on glyphosate re-authorisation, recently suggested a five- to seven-year extension. Paris also called for a ”phasing-out” of glyphosate over the coming years.

