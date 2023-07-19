Farming organisations have warned that the easing of some targets and deletion of others in the EU’s proposed nature restoration law in the European Parliament’s position on the law still leaves concerns for farmers.

MEPs voted last week to remove peatland rewetting and some farm biodiversity targets, but biodiversity measures will still be needed over vast tracts of land under the law as soon as 2030.

They will have to defend this version of the law with the European Commission and the Council of Ministers in trilogue talks later this year.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said that although some amendments will ease the burden of the law on farmers, “more changes are needed” before it is finalised.

“There is still a lot of ambiguity around what the law will mean and with no impact assessments undertaken at member state level the impact on farm incomes, food production and farming practices is unclear,” Cullinan remarked.

INHFA president Vincent Roddy called on the Government to clarify if there are “any discussions to use current CAP funding to deliver on any element of the nature restoration law”. The debate around the law has lost farmers’ trust in the Commission, ICSA president Dermot Kelleher argued, with ICMSA leader Pat McCormack adding that it is “deeply troubling” that there is no concrete guarantee that measures will be voluntary for farmers.

