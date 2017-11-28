MEPs drop objections to glyphosate renewal
By Thomas Hubert on 28 November 2017
The Environment Committee of the European Parliament has rejected a proposed resolution to oppose the five-year re-authorisation of the leading herbicide active.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Amy Forde on 28 November 2017
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 28 November 2017
By Amy Forde on 28 November 2017
Related Stories
Huge labour savings, fully galvanised. Heavy duty construction...
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...