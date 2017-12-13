Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
MEPs give green light to CAP rule changes
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

MEPs give green light to CAP rule changes

By on
The European Parliament plenary session has passed legislation aimed at introducing more flexibility and simplification in the administration of the Common Agricultural Policy.
The European Parliament plenary session has passed legislation aimed at introducing more flexibility and simplification in the administration of the Common Agricultural Policy.

A wide majority of 503 MEPs followed the opinion of the Parliament’s agriculture committee and passed the legislation on Tuesday night.

The text provides for 173 legislative changes, including more freedom for each country to define what is an active farmer and increase young farmer top-ups. National governments and the European Commission will also have more flexibility in launching emergency aid schemes.

The legislation introduces more power for producer organisations and simplifies greening rules.

The text must get final approval from the Council of EU agriculture ministers, which is expected to come before year end and would keep the new rules on track for their planned implementation date of 1 January.

Read more

Special report: the CAP after 2020

More in News
PPI dairy price index falls in November
Markets
PPI dairy price index falls in November
By Patrick Donohoe on 13 December 2017
Member
Irish farmers pay double the interest rate of European counterparts
News
Irish farmers pay double the interest rate of European counterparts
By Eoin Lowry on 13 December 2017
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: weather warning and BVD
News
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: weather warning and BVD
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 12 December 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Complex greening measures poised to be dropped
News
Complex greening measures poised to be dropped
By Caitríona Morrissey on 12 December 2017
Member
Dempsey at Large: a rain check on Food Wise
Opinion
Dempsey at Large: a rain check on Food Wise
By Matt Dempsey on 05 December 2017
Member
Farmers bound by CAP beyond Brexit
News
Farmers bound by CAP beyond Brexit
By David Wright on 06 December 2017
Vicon Wagtail
2012 Vicon Wagtail in excellent condition.For more information contactNU...
View ad
FELLA TS 671.
 This rake has to be one of the cleanest around everything is perfect in like ...
View ad
LELY HIBISCUS 805
LELY HIBISCUS 805 RAKE IN VERY GOOD CONDITION. VAT NOTE AVAILABLE.NUNAN FARM...
View ad
2010 KUHN EUROMIX 1
KUHN EUROMIX 1070 TUB FEEDER, ONE OWNER FROM NEW AND IN VERY GOOD CONDITION THRO...
View ad
2009 KV TAARUP 4232 PLUS GROUPER.
FARMER OWNED 4232 KV TAARUP PLUS GROUPER. VERY CLEAN MOWER AND USED FOR PRIVATE ...
View ad

Place ad