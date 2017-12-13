MEPs give green light to CAP rule changes

The European Parliament plenary session has passed legislation aimed at introducing more flexibility and simplification in the administration of the Common Agricultural Policy.

A wide majority of 503 MEPs followed the opinion of the Parliament’s agriculture committee and passed the legislation on Tuesday night.

The text provides for 173 legislative changes, including more freedom for each country to define what is an active farmer and increase young farmer top-ups. National governments and the European Commission will also have more flexibility in launching emergency aid schemes.

The legislation introduces more power for producer organisations and simplifies greening rules.

The text must get final approval from the Council of EU agriculture ministers, which is expected to come before year end and would keep the new rules on track for their planned implementation date of 1 January.

