TD Michael Fitzmaurice speaks at the National Planning Framework Consultation Meeting at The Hodson Bay Hotel, Athlone. Photograph by David Ruffles

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice has invited Ireland’s 13 MEPs to a farmer information meeting on the EU’s proposed nature restoration law.

The meeting is to kick off Sunday 9 July at 1pm in the Shearwater Hotel in Ballinasloe, Co Galway and will have room for 700 farmers to attend.

It is scheduled to take place just days before MEPs will decide whether the law should be amended and passed or taken off the table completely.

A vote on the European Parliament's environment committee on Tuesday saw the committee reject the nature restoration law in a dead split of 44 votes for and 44 against. A majority was needed for the committee to back the proposals.

Hearing the facts

Fitzmaurice told the Irish Farmers Journal that the meeting will be kept concise and that discussions will be respectful of different views on the proposals.

It is understood that independent TDs Marian Harkin and Michael McNamara have also been involved in planning the event.

“It will be an opportunity for farmers to know where their MEPs stand, a factual meeting with MEPs and farming organisations,” Fitzmaurice said.

“It would be my view and the views of many that the proposal working its way through the European Parliament is not good for farming communities.

“Farmers concerned can hear what is going on and get factual information on the implications of the proposals.

A number of TDs will also be invited to the event.

Political correspondent with the Irish Farmers Journal, Pat O’Toole, will moderate the discussions.

Solution possible

Fitzmaurice stated that the current proposals in his view are not suited to Ireland, but that a relook of the law could pave the way for a workable solution.

“If state land leads on this, with proper consultation with farming communities, there could be a solution there,” he said.

“But any rewetting would have to be done in a very, very, very careful way and with a proper guarantee given to farmers that they will not be affected.”

Read more