MEPs will have the opportunity to give their view on the proposals ahead of next week's showdown in the European Parliament. \ David Ruffles

Ireland’s 13 MEPs have been invited to outline their position on the proposed EU nature restoration law at a farmer meeting organised by independent TDs Michael Fitzmaurice and Marian Harkin this Sunday, 9 July.

The MEPs will have the chance to say where they stand on the controversial proposals just days before all MEPs begin to vote on them in European Parliament.

Ultimately, these votes will determine whether the law is to be scrapped outright or amended and passed. The outcome of these votes remain uncertain.

The meeting will take place at 1pm this Sunday in the Shearwater Hotel, Ballinasloe, Co Roscommon.

This week, Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher and Fine Gael MEP Colm Markey both suggested they would back a version of the law that had softer targets and more flexibility than had been originally proposed.

