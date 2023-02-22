Rewetting laws should take into account the requirement for food production, say some MEPs. \ Gerry Faughnan

MEPs from major European agricultural players such as Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and France have sought amendments to the EU’s Nature Restoration Law, which would put “food security” at its heart.

The EU law, which could see vast swathes of Irish land rewet for nature restoration and emissions reduction, is now faced with hundreds of proposed amendments from European Parliament members.

In documents reviewed by the Irish Farmers Journal, MEPs from the continent seek a full “socio-economic impact assessment” of the restoration plans, which takes into account the impact on food security and agricultural production.

Amendments

Amendments have also been tabled which would factor in how rewetting would impact renewable energy generation, rural infrastructural developments, land ownership and tenure rights, the rural economy and cultural identity.

The MEPs proposing these amendments to the law come from a range of political backgrounds, with many centre and even liberal politicians seeking a row back.

Political groups

In developing their nature restoration plans, several Renew Europe MEPs say member states should identify and avoid “potential conflicts with food production”.

Ireland’s Fianna Fáil MEPs are members of the Renew Europe grouping.

European People’s Party (EPP) MEPs, part of the grouping Fine Gael MEPs fall under, have sought similar amendments suggesting agriculture and food production stakeholders must be consulted before rewetting plans are progressed.

It is understood the wave of proposed amendments comes as many MEPs want to see the agri-environmental measures included in CAP Strategic Plans run their course to 2027, before harder hitting nature restoration targets are implemented.

