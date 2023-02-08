Kildare-based grain, feed and fertiliser merchant CR Wynnes is on the market, the Irish Farmers Journal understands.
There was speculation on Wednesday that Fane Valley had bought the business, however it is not the buyer.
Operating since 1978, the business is based in Moone, Co Kildare, with a second branch in Tullow, Co Carlow. Wynnes buys in the range of 60,000t to 70,000t of cereals and proteins from Irish growers.
Potential buyers could include Tirlán, Quinns, Liffey Mills, Bretts and Cooney Furlong.
