The Irish Aberdeen Angus Association held its all-Ireland finals at the weekend attracting over 80 entries, which made tough work for this year’s judge, Angus Stovold, who runs the Rosemead Herd in England.

After over three hours of judging in sweltering heat, he eventually tapped out Mercury Special Tinge as his overall champion. This super young cow was bred by John and Shane Murphy, who run the Mercury Herd based outside Banteer in Co Cork and had earlier in the day taken the title of senior champion.

Special Tinge is a two-year-old first calver sired by the herd’s former stock bull Luddenmore Just The Business and out of the homebred Mercury Lovely Tinge making her a full sister to Dovea AI bull Mercury Royal Tinge. She was shown alongside her smart January-born heifer calf Mercury Evening Tinge Y882, who was sired by the homebred Mercury Sexy Eric.

This marks the first overall championship win for the Cork pair who were presented with the prestigious All-Ireland championship trophy by Mark O’Rourke and Stephen Lyons of Univet, title sponsors of the event for the last 33 years.

It was a double for Cork as standing reserve overall champion was Mogeely Dram X783 from Albert and Jennifer de Cogan.

The de Cogan pair are no strangers to top placings at this event, having claimed the supreme championship on no less than seven occasions.

Dram X783 emerged victorious from the biggest class of the day before taking the junior and reserve overall championship. Sired by former stock bull Wedderlie Blackbox J935, this super September 2021-born bull is a full brother to Mogeely Dreamer who secured the overall championship at the event in 2019.

This topped a highly successful day for the Mogeely duo who also claimed a host of other prizes on the day.

Next highest of these was the reserve senior championship with the senior cow Mogeely Diana T540. This 2017-born cow is sired by Wedderlie Oscalade R250 and was shown alongside her stylish December-born heifer calf by the aforementioned, Wedderlie Blackbox J935.

The last championship on the day was the reserve junior, which was secured by Carrowboy Victory ET. This January-born heifer was bred by Strokestown breeder Alan Gibbons and is sired by Lawsons Ford Bagatelle Z094, with Rawburn Lord Rocket F609 on the dam’s side.

Another of Gibbon’s entries, Carrowboy Untouchable ET, secured first place in the baby class of the day for calves born after 1 April 2022. This stylish young bull is sired by Rawburn Boss Hogg and out of the same dam as AI bull Kilteevan Nicky.

Collecting the red rosette in the first class of the day, senior bull, was the aforementioned Albert and Jennifer de Cogan with their stock bull, Laheens Reputation. This 2018-born bull is a son of Weeton Diamond Mine P444 and out of a Mogeely Joe H979-bred dam.

Taking the first place in the intermediate bull class was Lisduff Lando X901 from Leo McEnroe, Virginia, Co Cavan. This bull is sired by the herd’s stock bull Liss Minter S590.

First in the January bull calf class was Eoin O’Reilly with Bridgehouse Vinnie. This smart bull is a son of Duibhgiolla Luigi and out of the Caurly Nationwide-bred dam Bridgehouse Doll V112.

In the two-year-old non-calved heifer class, top of the line was Millbawn Twinkle from TJ Duffy, Co Mayo. This heifer is sired by Rawburn Jagger Eric R094 and out of Millbawn Nancy.

Reserve junior champion went to Carrowboy Victory from the Gibbons family in Roscommon.

For heifers born in January 2021 to August 2021, the top pick was Kerins Ulrikemi from Sligo-based Bernard Kerins. This January 2021-born heifer is sired by Lavally Prince with Luddenmore Fionn on the dam’s side.

Lawsonsford Eunice X488 came out on top of the autumn 2021 heifer class. Bred and exhibited by Michael and Barry Smith, from Cootehill, Co Cavan, she was sired by the herd’s stock bull Gortnalon Nidge.

Finally, taking the pairs was John and Kate Tait of the Westellen herd who also made the long journey up from Cork.