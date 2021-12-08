Merlo has appointed JB Barrett Tractors to its dealer network.

Merlo UK has appointed Omagh, Co Tyrone, based JB Barrett Tractors to its Northern Irish dealer network.

In business for almost 50 years, JB Barrett Tractors is a well-established machinery dealer known throughout the country.

Founded by Joseph Barrett Senior, the family-run business is known for retailing Deutz Fahr, Lamborghini and Same tractor brands.

The appointment means JB Barrett Tractors will join its retail network in Northern Ireland alongside established dealer DA Forgie Ltd.

“I am delighted to have JB Barrett Tractors join the Merlo dealer network, further strengthening Merlo distribution and aftersales care in Northern Ireland” states Owen Buttle, National Sales Manager of Merlo UK “JB Barrett Tractors are well known in the Omagh and surrounding area for their outstanding customer support. Both Merlo & JB Barrett Tractors share a number of core values as a family run businesses”.