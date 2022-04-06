A yellow wind warning has been issued for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, and Sligo.

The warning comes into effect from 1pm on Wednesday 6 April.

It is expected to last until Wednesday night at 9pm.

According to Met Éireann, very strong southwest winds veering northwest are expected on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

“Winds will be strongest at the coast with some severe gusts along with a possibility of wave overtopping,” said Met Éireann.

Motorists are also urged to take caution on the roads as hazardous driving conditions are expected in exposed areas.

National forecast

For the rest of the country, Wednesday will be windy as well with widespread heavy showers, merging to longer spells of rain in places, with the chance of hail and thunder.

Westerly winds will increase strong to near gale force and gusty, with some severe gusts, especially along Atlantic coasts.

However, there will be some sunny spells too, brightest in the southeast. Highest temperatures will range from 8°C to 11°C.